To The Daily Sun
As your District 2 state senator, I’ve worked hard to solve problems for people, businesses and institutions. I’ve sponsored successful legislation to combat the housing crisis, cut taxes, streamline state agencies, and attack the substance abuse crisis. I’ve worked to address the high cost of education, and saved a business-funded program that pays charter and private school tuition for students struggling in our traditional schools. I’ve fought for increased funding for a much-leaner Plymouth State University, and for preventive Medicaid dental care because it’s much less expensive than the endodontic surgery that results without it.
Housing Action N.H., a coalition of 80 organizations and businesses united in support of affordable housing policy and ending homelessness in N.H., presented me with its annual Legislator “Home Matters in NH Award” for my legislation to combat our workforce housing shortage. And I received the inaugural CADY (Communities for an Alcohol and Drug Free Youth) Legislative Leadership Award as “a legislative leader who works with CADY to promote the health and promising futures of our children and youth, in a spirit of collaboration and partnership.”
The advent of Covid-19 drastically affected every individual, family and business in the state. I volunteered to serve as a Senate member of the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force, knowing that rapid reopening was crucial to restoring our state’s economy. I’ve pushed hard for our public health authorities to move more quickly in approving reopening guidelines.
Serving on the Finance and Ways & Means committees, I’ve helped deliver two state budgets, opposing unnecessary spending and using your tax dollars to provide the services we need at a price we can afford. Now, as we face hundreds of millions in looming deficits because of the pandemic, knowing the workings of the budget and the intricacies of our state tax structure will prove invaluable in shaping the next biennial budget.
Though largely unseen, I’ve learned a great deal working with those of you who reached out to me for help during dark and difficult times in your lives. Not only has it been personally fulfilling, but because of you, I’ve been able to shape legislation to make state government work better for all our citizens, working with our public servants to improve the services they provide.
And finally, I’ve never forgotten that the Senate District 2 seat belongs to you. I’ve honored your trust and worked hard to build a better future for our families, businesses and institutions in everything I’ve said and done. Now, as I announce my candidacy for the District 2 Senate seat, I’m asking for your continued support as I seek the honor and privilege of serving you once again.
Bob Giuda
State Senator, N.H. District 2
Warren
