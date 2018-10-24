To The Daily Sun,
I'm supporting Bob Giuda for state Senate. As a freshman on the Finance Committee, when the House failed to pass a state budget, he helped write it. It increased DHHS funding $274 million to fight the opioid crisis, improve mental health programs, hire more case workers at DCYF, and establish a child advocate. It funded full-day kindergarten, eliminated the electricity consumption tax, and cut business taxes, which along with federal tax cuts brought $100 million extra to the state. $60 million of it went to our towns for roads, bridges and schools, reducing local property taxes.
He's working with stakeholders to develop affordable private, voluntary family medical leave insurance. And when funding ran out, he got $90,000 for the "Molar Express" that provides dental care for students in North Country schools. He voted to double the amount in the alcohol fund for substance abuse programs, and to increase Community College funding by $7.3 million — all without any new or increased taxes.
His opponent, a two term Plymouth selectman, actually signed a contract to cut PSU's emergency services payments to the town by $300,000. Then last year he increased Plymouth's tax rate by $4 per thousand. And now he wants to institute a tax on every bottle of beer, soda, liquor, wine, and water!
Bob Giuda has done a great job as our state senator, fighting Northern Pass, overriding the biomass veto, helping families, and growing our economy. He deserves our vote on November 6.
Rosemary Landry
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.