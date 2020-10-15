To The Daily Sun,
In his recent letter, my opponent claims he is “unequivocally opposed to an income tax.” Yet he supported Family Medical Leave legislation that was vetoed specifically because it created a statewide income tax on all employee wages.
He also:
— increased local property taxes 18 percent as a (Plymouth) selectman, blaming it on “downshifting,” during the biggest economic boom in state history.
— picketed at the Statehouse for $15/hour minimum wage. Think about what that would do to your local property taxes.
— supports union-sponsored “prevailing wage” legislation that would force towns receiving state funds to pay prevailing union wages instead of competitive bidding to reduce the cost to taxpayers. Think about what that would do to your local property taxes.
— supported union-sponsored pension legislation that increased pension costs to every town and city in the state by $140 million. Think about what that DID to your local property taxes.
He says he “…will fight to restore shared revenue to our towns…” But with the state’s projected $250-$500 million revenue shortfall, this will require an income tax, a sales tax, or a major increase in business taxes.
I’ve fought against higher taxes and wasteful spending in Concord, and engineered state budgets that met our needs while sending hundreds of millions of dollars back to our towns. We doubled your highway block grants, and invested in critical school security upgrades, school building aid, and community infrastructure so you didn’t have to pay for them with your local property taxes.
I’m asking for your vote on November 3rd so I can continue to fight for lower taxes, better government, and a more prosperous future for you and your children.
Bob Giuda
State Senator, District 2
Warren
