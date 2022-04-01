To The Daily Sun,
Old Corpsman buddy, Mike Hatch, great hearing that you’re still out there hitting the political ground with your Legion hat on. Actually I think at times it may give an impression for veterans who belong to that certain organization, like myself, life member, it may be the for same as you. Suggestion would be for all veterans of all veteran organizations to not wear their organizations' hat when expressing political views only because that may give some a feeling that all who belong to that certain organization believe the same thing. Just my point, always see a certain VFW member and whenever a state election for anything happens he’s up front with his VFW hat on and right up front with a Republican. What’s funny is if it's a primary and his guy is the loser then next time, he's up front with the other guy. Have been asked, truly, if that guy is sending VFW members' a signal on how to vote. I always say yes. Kidding.
Oh, as for what has Sen. Maggie Hassan done for veterans? I’m sure I don’t know all. You stated “has always supported NH veterans.” Well, I guess being a New Hampshire senator she should?
Here’s a few things I do know as far as national and NH. Procurement of two Virginia-class submarines which are to be maintained and repaired right here in Portsmouth Naval Yard at more than $400 million. Not bad. A pay raise for all service members. Who wouldn’t like more, right? Bipartisan backing of Sen. Hassan, to ensure all members or reserve components and National Guard be eligible for burial in the Veterans Cemetery. Not a big thing? Ask those men and women who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan and places we may not know of and yes, well aware of the 13 I wrote about the day after the incident and most Americans couldn’t give a fat rat's butt. Also, opted for millions for homeless veterans' shelters and health services.
That’s just what I know, not what she has done for veterans and the nation. I do know one member working on the cyberspace issue which affects all of us. A leader in that issue. She doesn’t walk away from fights. I like that. What the president does, she can’t help. Discuss with others but like with NHRNC, money talks. Will run a dog nobody remembers six months later north of Concord. Talk about only believing in half a state.
Bob "Doc" Jones
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.