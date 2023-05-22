My time in Vietnam was the coldest I have ever felt, the hottest I have ever felt. I was the hungriest I have ever been. The most frightened. The saddest. The happiest. The deepest loneliness and the bravest moments, sometimes feeling like a coward. The dirtiest I have ever been. The longest shower I have ever taken. The most food I have ever eaten at one sitting. Most tears I have ever shed.Most laughs I have ever had. Best friends ever had. Fewest names I remember for time spent with people so close.
I saw faces no person should ever see, and bodies that weren't bodies anymore. I heard sounds that knocked me from my feet and took my hearing away for days. I bathed with water buffaloes. The most unexpected incident was on my second day in the country and with my company. A bunker had collapsed on a Marine inside. Two were digging, claiming it had been "a few minutes." I started to dig, knowing the chance of finding anyone alive was slim to none. Training for my first causality was a smothering, not a gunshot wound as 100% expected. The shock made me nauseous. I suggested we let word come that the Marine died on the way to the hospital. It would give the guys a sense of closure, a feeling that they and I did everything possible.
Vietnam was 50 years ago, two weeks ago, and again last night. A face I remembered comes back to me, not a bad thought, just a fleeting one. "Let us not forget"? Impossible.
I learned a long time ago to keep my Vietnam on a shelf. I seldom wish to think about it, but when I do, I take it down to remember certain faces at certain times, like today.
