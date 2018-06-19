To The Daily Sun,
Marian Diamond, who learned and knew more about the brain than anyone, knew what would enrich it and the body it was attached to as well as what caused its decline and hindrances, made a very clear statement.
She said, “Never learn bitterness because you’re the only one that suffers.”
Many have had a lot to say about the subject of bitterness and negativity. Marian knew more completely the physical object, having studied it under the microscope, and saw the physical differences and knew what bitterness did to it.
It may have as many origins as there are people, but there is only one resolution. Bitterness is an emotion which drains its holder. Love and belief are emotions which in their least quietens their possessors. Marian said she never wasted time on the negatives in her life. She searched for answers, physical proofs. Whether observing through the microscope or spending years with children, there were no assumptions.
Our lives seldom have such success as hers, we are lucky to have time to read and learn what is important to us at the moment, the day or week. Not having time to research, we speak what we know, and what we know is what we heard, read or were told.
Certainly in the field of politics it is so confounding; 12 years schooling helps little in the field. Having been "educated" is not the same as having been taught to think and reason. Foundational facts in politics should include teaching and understanding the N.H. Constitution, which predates the U.S. Constitution. More recent subjects may be learned from PBS on-line or the TV— such as the purpose LBJ got Medicare passed. It was a means to integrate the hospitals and the AMA, using the "power of the purse," At the time and still it was about medical care of the elderly and disabled. President Johnson’s purpose was racial integration.
Bitterness in politics is used as a tool to "educate" others. Trouble is once "educated," people never let it go. But bitterness can be just let go; educating ourselves may help; learning to think of things based on facts and study helps. Much as Marian Diamond did throughout her life, never holding to bitterness; her favorite saying was, “Don’t you just love the brain.”
G.W. Brooks
Meredith
