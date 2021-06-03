To The Daily Sun,
So according to Jay Newton, we have to pass HR1 and S1 because a 73% voter participation isn’t good enough? Really? For almost 250 years, we had election DAY, not days. Why was that adequate in an era before cars and public transportation? Back then you had to show up and prove who you were before you could vote. Not so with HR1 and S1. Writer Newton doesn’t articulate the details of these two bills, which would mandate mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, and all the other fraud-inducing tactics used by Democrats in the last election. Specifically not addressed is that these two bills would take away the constitutional rights of states to regulate their own elections. Do not be fooled by writer Newton or any of the other proponents of these two disastrous pieces of proposed legislation. They aren’t intended to make voting more assessable. They’re designed to legalize the fraud and manipulation we saw last year. Contact both Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and tell them to protect the integrity of our elections by voting “no” to S1 and HR1. This is perhaps the most important thing you can do for America today!
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
