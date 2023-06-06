The Meredith Selectboard is currently considering a vote to adjust its property border line at their Lovejoy Sands Property. The BLA, as it is being titled, also includes expanding a dirt parking lot that Goodhue owns and the town has an easement to use for public parking from summer till fall. In addition, Goodhue is agreeing to construct a sidewalk from the upper lot to the town docks. The sidewalk will be partially on Goodhue property and partially on town right-of-way. Island property owners attended many meetings pre-COVID and it was decided that the current proposal was the only one that physically works considering the dimensions of the property. DES requires a dock to be 15 feet from an imaginary property line extended into the lake. After a survey it was determined that the docks couldn't be permitted without an adjustment to the property line. During the time of public hearings on the new docks, Goodhue, owners of the marina, submitted a plan to totally renovate the marina site. This plan caused a group calling themselves Mernia to be revived. It had been inactive since the last owner of the marina submitted plans for changes at the marina. They are now objecting to the agreement between the town and Goodhue. They say they are for the docks but object to the agreement because it gives Goodhue expanded rights to store boats on their land. Island property owners need these new docks and expanded parking. Mernia's website says they exist to preserve the rural nature of Meredith Neck and to protect the environment. There is nothing in this agreement affecting either of these things. They are opposed to the agreement because Goodhue is involved and they exist to oppose Goodhue. Selectboard, vote yes on the BLA.
