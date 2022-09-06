To The Daily Sun,

Tough decisions are made by those who are entrusted by the people. Over the last year and a half, there have been many tough decisions needing to be made by me, as sheriff. The first budget process I was faced with in 2021 included a 10% decrease over the previous sheriff. I was forced to determine as the first term sheriff and with my very first budget round, how to operate with the decrease. Mind you the entire management staff being brand new to their positions, and a new sheriff with lots of ideas and thoughts of what the first term should produce, this was a challenge. One which I was up to the task. Overall, the budget was $2.2 million and I knew there would be projects, trainings and overall professional growth, which would not have been able to happen without ingenuity. We completed the first year, providing quality services and providing professional staff growth within budget constraints.

