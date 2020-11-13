To The Daily Sun,
I want to publicly thank the people of Belknap County for electing me as the next Belknap County sheriff. I will continue to work hard for the people and represent all with pride, dignity, and respect. I represent all of people of our county, whether you voted for me or not, or whatever your political affiliation happens to be.
There were so many people who helped me attain this position, by posting/holding signs, writing letters, talking to people, or voting for me. There are too many to list out in this letter of 500 words or less. I do, however, want to express my sincere appreciation to my family, friends, co-workers and my two biggest fans: my wife, Teresa and my daughter, Kathryn. Thank you for always encouraging me, supporting me, and loving me unconditionally!
As we move into January and I am sworn into office, you will continue to see our deputies working alongside our partner agencies and becoming more visible to the people we serve and protect. Our department members will continue to maintain a high degree of professionalism while performing our constitutional and statutory duties. Further, we will continue to be part of and support the various law enforcement efforts, such as Regional Communications, Belknap County Drug Task Force, Belknap Regional Special Operations Group, Belknap Regional Accident Investigation Team and the Sexual Assault Resource Team, all of which encourage regional resource pulling and avoidance of duplication of services.
In closing, I do not consider this position as a “job,” rather it is my calling. I will continue to strive for excellence in service for our people. Over the next two years, I offer the people of Belknap County the opportunity to have access to my office, ability to have open discussions about our community issues and help develop and implement programs, which foster a community resilience. I look forward to representing you all and sincerely thank you for your trust and confidence.
Bill Wright
Belmont
