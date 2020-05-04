To The Daily Sun,
For quite some time now, because of a past decision made by the selectmen, residents of Sanbornton have not been able to view all the data that makes up their complete tax card at no cost to the taxpayer. For some reason a decision was made to use Avitar for our tax card information on the town website!
Currently if you want to view your tax card you have to click on Assessment Data Review Online using Avitar on the town web site and you are offered a guest option, or you can purchase a user subscription. The guest free option provides very limited information. If you want to see all your Tax Card information for a month it will cost you $25 or $150 for a year.
Question is why did we ever go from a town web site where all the tax card information was always available at no cost to the taxpayer to one that now cost the tax payers money to see all their public data information?
Bill Whalen
Sanbornton
