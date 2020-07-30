To The Daily Sun,
While shopping at some local stores recently I found big printed notices at the front door about wearing masks to protect customers from the virus. The notices stated that all customers were required to wear masks in the store. Unfortunately while shopping you will come across several customers in the store without masks on. When you bring this situation to the store managements attention they say they can't enforce the notice because New Hampshire does not have a mandatory mask requirement ordered by the governor.
At Hannaford, we found a customer without a mask on sneezing openly several times, in the shopping area, and no action was taken by the store management when it was brought to there attention because of the lack of a mask requirement by Governor Sununu. .
So unsuspecting customers who shop in these stores who feel that they are protected because of the information sign at the entrance are being misled!
These signs are misleading customers and should be prohibited and taken down if they are not enforced! With Bike Week and other activities in the state coming soon, it would be wise for Governor Sununu to rethink his position on mandatory masks for all before things get out of hand.
Bill Whalen
Sanbornton
