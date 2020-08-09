To The Daily Sun,
The position the governor has taken on mandatory masks and his lack of concern is going to cost Gov. Chris Sununu the upcoming election for sure. His performance to date has been reasonable, but allowing hoards of Bike Week people to infest Laconia and our state's stores and restaurants and food markets without masks will be disastrous. Unfortunately, we will not know until two weeks after they have returned home what the health impact has been.
We don't want to hear, when the bad news comes out, that "it is what it is." That is totally unacceptable in New Hampshire.
Governor, do your job and ban Motorcycle Week. Also, make masks mandatory in public places in our beautiful safe state. Let's keep it that way.
Bill Whalen
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.