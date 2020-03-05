To The Daily Sun,
Simon and Garfunkel wrote, "Silence is golden, but the eyes still see." This is true about the Gilmanton BOS during the past year. The BOS have been extremely silent compared to previous years.
The silence doesn’t mean they are serving the public well! Gilmanton has learned the hard way that a BOS can do whatever they want and nothing can be done to stop them until they get voted out in next election. Many have waited a long time for this election to regain dignity and respect for Gilmanton. Town Hall employees are leaving! Hours have been reduced and many lawsuits linger on, much against the wishes of the citizens.
There is one common denominator in all this and that is Mr. Bishop! He has spent a lot of money in legal fees and he has a lot more money built into the proposed budget to continue personal quests. He also wants to increase salaries and titles for an inexperienced town administrator and assistant! Remember how he also had a part in overruling the popular vote and provided unforeseen interpretations of articles during the past few years. And now in the silence he wants to make some sweeping changes and grow government and add town employees while claiming it is for the future of the town!
Gilmanton needs to take a break and reject his proposals and budget. The town needs to dispose of the six lawsuits that he is named in and take time to re-evaluate the future. Mr. Bishop has proven that he can’t be trusted. The few new residents may want to conduct an internet search of Mr. Bishop to understand what everyone knows! Also please look honestly at Article 49. The seniors who built this beautiful small town need your help to stay in the town they built. The estimate loss in tax revenue is provided by an inexperienced TA is an outrageous uneducated guess! The ever increasing tax bills are really hurting those on a fixed income. Allow your parents and grandparents to stay in their homes. Say thank you for giving us this great place we call home.
Bill Schmidlin
Gilmanton Iron Works
