To The Daily Sun,
Last week I read in The Laconia Daily Sun a very inspiring letter, concerning this coronavirus, what we can do, who will help us, if we only believe that Jesus Christ can solve every problem. The letter was from Bob Ely, and brother I can say "amen" to everything you wrote. Jesus is real. He is alive and promised never to leave us. Ask him to save you and he will.
There are millions of Christians in America who are praying for total victory over this virus. Jesus said ask anything in my name and I will do it. If you love me keep my commandments and I will pray the Father, and He will give you another helper (Holy Spirit) that He may abide with you forever. (John 14:14-16)
President Trump said we are in a war, and we as a people shall win by God’s grace and power. We shall have total victory, “People back him up 100 percent.”
I believe we will come back from this so-called disaster as a stronger nation, that proved that God is faithful, and we will experience a mighty heaven-sent revival of God love and power. The coronavirus will be overcome, because America says,“In God We Trust.”
Bill McCoy
Belmont
