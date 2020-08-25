To The Daily Sun,
The publication of poorly informed or maladroit letters on the First Amendment is a fairly common feature of the editorial pages of The Laconia Daily Sun. But it was unusual to see two such missives published nearly side-by-side on August 25. In one, frequent correspondent Bob Joseph, Jr. of New Hampton condemned the unknown person(s) who have stolen signs posted by supporters of President Trump's re-election. "The thieves violated the First Amendment," Joseph declared. Meanwhile Elliot Finn of Meredith seemed to charge those critical of campaign statements or positions taken by U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc with violating Bolduc's First Amendment rights.
In pertinent part, the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: "Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press." Like the other provisions of the Bill of Rights, the First Amendment serves as a restraint upon action of the government. The conduct of private citizens, be they sign thieves or critics of political candidates, is a matter to which the First Amendment does not speak.
As Joseph observes later in his letter, those who stole the Trump signs can and should be identified and prosecuted for criminal offenses like theft, criminal mischief, trespass, etc. And candidate Bolduc can and should respond to his critics, as robust political debate is salutary, not unconstitutional. In the meantime, correspondents Joseph (running for office as a self-declared "strict Constitutionalist") and Finn would do better to write less and study more when it comes to the First Amendment.
Bill Lamb
Meredith
