To The Daily Sun,
Our current situation is difficult enough without the uninformed and unintelligent spreading unfounded rumors.
On April 16, Bev Buker said in a letter titled, “This pandemic began in a small town in China as an experiment on a virus...” There is absolutely NO proof of this origin, nor can she provide it. Even Donald the Impeached has not uttered this nonsense.
She goes on, “...since that small town is now getting healthy it is assumed there is a vaccine for it there.” They're just keeping it secret so they can conquer the superpowers! (Bev, please contact me about a bridge I have for sale.)
While I don't have any spare Chinese masks, I'd be happy to send her a box of tinfoil hats.
Bill Hemmel
Moultonborough
