Shame on the GOP. In the upcoming election, we find ourselves facing a crucial choice that goes beyond party lines and political ideologies. Our nation's highest office demands a leader who embodies integrity, respect for our laws, and an unwavering commitment to justice. Thus, it is frightening to learn that there are those who would even consider casting their vote for a convicted felon as a candidate for the U.S. presidency. Those candidates who, by a show of hands, said they would vote for the former disgraced ex-president are: Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Pence and Doug Burgum.
The foundation of our democracy rests upon the principles of accountability and respect for the rule of law. A candidate with a criminal record not only disrespects our justice system but also undermines the very essence of governance. Clearly none of these six have any respect for our country's laws or justice system. Just as clearly, none of them are qualified to be president.
In most states it is seriously illegal for a convicted felon to own a firearm. Yet these shameful “Law and Order” Republicans would put that same felon in charge of the nuclear button. Think about that.
Supporting a convicted felon for this role is an affront to the countless individuals who have worked tirelessly to uphold the law and ensure justice. It belittles the sacrifices of law enforcement officers, judges and legal professionals who dedicate their lives to preserving the fabric of our society. To endorse a candidate with a criminal history is to condone disrespect for our laws and justice system. These candidates have openly displayed their contempt for both. None of them could swear to “uphold the Constitution of the United States” with a straight face.
