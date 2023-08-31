To The Daily Sun,

Shame on the GOP. In the upcoming election, we find ourselves facing a crucial choice that goes beyond party lines and political ideologies. Our nation's highest office demands a leader who embodies integrity, respect for our laws, and an unwavering commitment to justice. Thus, it is frightening to learn that there are those who would even consider casting their vote for a convicted felon as a candidate for the U.S. presidency. Those candidates who, by a show of hands, said they would vote for the former disgraced ex-president are: Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Pence and Doug Burgum.

