Several recent letters have disparaged electric vehicles, pointing out all the “flaws” in the concept. Their objections seem to closely parody the many objections to the introduction of the gas-powered auto in the early 1900s. Here's what a typical letter from that era would read:
To the Editor:
I am writing to express my strong objection to the increasing use of gasoline-powered automobiles in our town. I believe that these machines are a menace to public safety and a threat to the environment.
First, automobiles are very dangerous. They can do very serious damage to people and buildings, and they scare my horses.
Secondly, automobiles pollute the environment. They burn gasoline, which produces carbon monoxide and other harmful pollutants. These pollutants contribute to air pollution, which can cause a variety of health problems, including asthma, heart disease and cancer.
Third, there are not enough fuel stations to support the increasing number of automobiles. This means that motorists often have to travel long distances without being able to refuel. To ever be practical, we will need a lot more fueling stations throughout the entire country. But if we were to do that, the cost of gasoline would go up, and we would run short of kerosene.
Currently, there are not enough roads to support the increasing number of automobiles. This means that motorists often have to travel on dirt roads, which can be dangerous and slow. They often break down and are stranded.
Finally, automobiles are extremely difficult to start in winter. This is a major problem in much of the country, but especially here in New Hampshire.
For all of these reasons, I believe that gasoline automobiles should be banned. I urge you to join me in speaking out against these machines.
