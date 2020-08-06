To The Daily Sun,
The Laconia City Council needs to reverse course and CANCEL MOTORCYCLE WEEK. Endangering thousands of N.H. residents because a few business owners want more profit is just plain selfish, greedy, irresponsible and stupid.
As of this writing, there are 418 good reasons to CANCEL MOTORCYCLE WEEK- that's the current number of N.H. residents who have lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deliberately creating a “Super-Spreader” event can only escalate the death rate.
Last year it was estimated that 250,000 bikers came for Motorcycle Week, most of them visiting the Lakes Region. Holding a mass gathering of thousands from other, more infected states violates both CDC guidelines and common sense.
And let us not forget, the time between the proposed end of Bike Week and the beginning of school just about corresponds with the COVID-19 incubation period. What could possible go wrong?
If the City Council does not act responsibly and CANCEL MOTORCYCLE WEEK, perhaps a judge could be persuaded to issue an INJUNCTION for reasons of public health?
Bill Hemmel
Moultonborough
(0) comments
