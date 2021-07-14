To The Daily Sun,
On the July 4th weekend, 2007, an aerial survey of Lake Winnipesaukee counted over 1,600 boats simultaneously discharging exhaust directly into our clear, pristine water. That figure is probably doubled today. It's time to think seriously about electric boating.
Already we are seeing more electric power in all parts of our life. Electric versions of bicycles, skateboards, motorcycles, automobiles and more are rapidly becoming commercially available. Harley-Davidson makes an electric motorcycle, Porsche an electric car, and Cape Air (Hyannis, MA) has ordered 9-passenger all-electric planes (!) to begin service next year. Electrics are here to stay.
Many people perceive electric boats to be slow, under-powered, short range craft. Sound familiar? Like the first electric cars? You might be surprised to learn that it's no longer the case. Taiga Motors (Canada) offers an electric PWC that goes 60+ MPH and has a range of 30 miles. Outboards up to 80HP can be purchased from several companies, including Elco Motors, who has been making them for 100 years. There are off-the-shelf boats that will easily break the Winni speed limit, cruise 30 or 40 miles, and hold up to 10 people. Even the Maid of the Mist at Niagara Falls has been replaced with two electric catamarans that carry 600 passengers each.
On any warm summers' day, thousands of gas-powered boats are discharging their deadly exhaust directly into the lake water. It's certainly not improving the water quality. Oil and water do not mix, and eventually we need to cut the cord on fossil fuels in recreation too.
As with any major technology change, there will be hurdles. Currently, both e-motors and boats cost more than their fossil-fueled counterparts, but recoup much of that difference in lower maintenance (and fuel) costs. And, of course, one cannot place a value on silent, environmentally friendly cruising with little or no vibration.
Special chargers are a requirement, but are easily installed on any dock that has electricity. Just as getting gasoline to your boat was once an issue, so is getting your boat charged up for the next day. But that problem will be forgotten as charging stations appear. (If I owned a marina, I'd be sure to have the first one on the block!)
As a prelude, I called a half-dozen major boat dealers around Winnipesaukee and asked if they offered any electric models. Not one did. One said the lake was too big (false), and another said they will never sell. (Cough-Prius-cough!) That was very disappointing, and I hope at least one of them will embrace the future soon. Offering a line of “green” boats would be attractive to a larger customer base.
For more information on outboards, inboards, conversions and complete electric boats, check out these companies: ElectraCraft, Torqueedo, Bluefin Electric Marine, Pure Watercraft, ePropulsion, Ingenuity Electric, Ray Electric Outboards, Vision Marine Technologies and finally NHElectric Boats.com. And a great online resource, PlugBoats.com.
See you on the lake – but you won't hear me coming. My boat is electric.
Bill Hemmel
Moultonborough
