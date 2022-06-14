To The Daily Sun,
Jan. 6, 2021, was a horrendous act of sedition and insurrection. Recently we began to learn that it was only the final desperate act of a power hungry megalomaniac who had been attempting an illegal coup since the day he legitimately lost our presidential election. From fake electors to threatening election officials to begging for fake votes, the former guy plotted and planned to overthrow our Constitutional process any way he could, right up to the final counting of electoral votes.
The bi-partisan Jan. 6 Congressional investigative committee has now begun to reveal the true sordid story of Donald Trump and his mob cronies on national television. Republicans are already geared up to distract you with noise about gas prices, inflation, etc. They do not want you to focus on the real and frightening threat to our core democracy: ignore them. This is history in the making — when you learn what Trump and gang were up to, Watergate will seem like a grade school prank.
The former guy and his associates are criminals. All of them need to be indicted, tried, convicted and sentenced for the most egregious attack on our democracy in history. This is the start of the process. Please pay attention.
Bill Hemmel
Moultonborough
