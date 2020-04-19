To The Daily Sun,
Astounding. Incredible. Unbelievable. Words that spring to mind when I read that the organizers of the Laconia Motorcycle Rally are even entertaining thoughts of holding that massively crowded event this June!
Similar rallies have been canceled or at least postponed for many months in the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and West Virginia — where, due to the very real threat of the pandemic, wiser heads have prevailed.
Recently the New York Presbyterian Hospital (at Columbia University Medical Center) decided to COVID test a group of 233 people arriving for reasons other than the virus. While 15 percent of them tested positive, only 1 percent showed any symptoms! Fourteen percent (33 of them) were walking around asymptomatic, potentially infecting others. Many experts agree that a 7 or 8 to one ratio (infected, no symptoms to infected with symptoms) is probable.
In 2019, Bike Week attracted roughly 250,000 visitors. That means that we could be visited by thousands of out-of-state bikers who are invisible carriers of COVID-19, spreading it among each other and our local population. (Fourteen percent of 250,000 would be 35,000 infected but asymptomatic carriers!) To even consider taking such a risk for the sole purpose of commerce is greedy, short sighted, and displays a complete lack of social responsibility.
To make matters worse, the Laconia Hospital is all but shut down, unable to handle even the normal influx of Bike Week fractures, falls, cuts, bruises and other “incapacitations”. COVID-19 testing is not, and will not be available for thousands and thousands of visitors Bike Week brings.
Charlie St. Clair says “It's up to the governor.” Respectfully, Charlie, it is not and you know it. It is up to you and Mayor Hosmer and City Manager Myers to avoid any action that would seriously imperil the health and safety of us who live here. We will be looking forward to your decision.
Bill Hemmel
Moultonborough
