To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to everyone who contributed to making the 44th Annual Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby a success.
To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to everyone who contributed to making the 44th Annual Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby a success.
Even though we were ice-challenged this year, the many participating anglers found ponds and lakes throughout New Hampshire to bring in some beautiful board-worthy fish. The weekend weather was beautiful and we had many folks stop by derby headquarters to check out the action. We want to congratulate all the anglers for heeding the call and being safe out on the ice.
The derby would not be possible if it weren’t for the many Meredith Rotarians who volunteer hundreds of hours before, during and after the weekend to make the derby happen. A heartfelt thank you to each of you.
It also takes a community to pull off this premier event. A huge thank-you to the Town of Meredith, Town Manager Troy Brown and his team, Mike Faller and the folks at the DPW, and to Chief Mike Harper and his officers from the Meredith Police Department.
A big thank you to the Fish and Game officers, our judges, Body Covers Screen Printing, AJ’s Custom Fishing Products, Meredith Station, Verrill Trucking and Pat Kelly from Frank FM, for their continued support.
Finally, none of this would be possible without the continuing support of the thousands of anglers who participate every year, and all of those in the community who help support our efforts by purchasing cash drawing tickets. The Meredith Rotary is truly grateful for all of you. The success of this event each year allows us to give back to our communities through scholarships, community projects and supporting local nonprofit organizations.
Thank you again to all of you who helped make the 44th annual derby a success.
Bill Golden
Derby chairman, Meredith Rotary
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What was your favorite Super Bowl commercial? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.