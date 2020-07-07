To The Daily Sun,
I am proud to say that N.H. State Senator Bob Giuda is a friend of mine. He is an accomplished man, but a humble man as well. His letter does a thorough and outstanding job of explaining why he has done such a wonderful job of representing we citizens of N.H. I dare say that his peers in the Senate would confirm what a diligent worker he is in representing his constituents.
Bob should have told more about his accomplishments in serving his country. Obviously, he is highly intelligent to be able to become accepted by, and graduate from, our U.S. Naval Academy. Upon graduation, he selected the toughest choice, the U.S. Marine Corps. He saw that they wanted pilots, so he volunteered for flight training, earned his wings, and became a carrier attack pilot. It takes a lot of courage and determination to successfully complete that training. Bob served in the Western Pacific and was assigned to an aircraft carrier commanded by the late Tom Brown. Tom and I, on military leaves of absence, went through Navel Officer Candidate School and flight training together. Tom decided to make a career of the Navy and retired as a Rear Admiral. When I told Tom, living in Calif., that I met a friend of his in N.H., Senator Bob Giuda, he was surprised. He told me that he thought very highly of Bob Giuda.
It is encouraging to see that many men and women who have served our country in the military, are also willing to serve by accepting service in an elective office in government. If you missed N.H Senator Bob Giuda's letter in the July 1 issue of The Laconia Daily Sun, please take time to find it online and read it. In my opinion, you couldn't vote for a finer person, a more talented and experienced person, to be re-elected as state senator, N.H. District 2, than Bob Giuda.
Bill Donohoe
Meredith
