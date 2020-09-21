To The Daily Sun,
A word of caution to those who visit the woods to view the foliage; be careful! The woods are very dry. We could very easily be the next great fire zone. I recently visited Coos County on vacation at Back Lake. In that part of the state they are super alert to fire danger because of the large tracts of forested lands. Many of those large areas of very little in the way of access roads. It’s true that there are numerous ATV/Snowmobile trails driven toward the center of the “Great North Woods.” Those trails present a danger, especially in this current drought. While I was there I was amazed by the number of ATV’s rushing toward this or that trail.
For those nimrods coming into our region and points north, be aware of the danger existing in the tinder-dry woods. All forests have one thing in common; they have an edge. At the edge of the woods, there exists a margin that is transitional in nature. Most of is filled with low-growing species collectively referred to as brush. Brush, so-called, is deciduous. That is, it loses its leaves at the of the season of growth. In dry years it becomes a fire danger. Put a few careless people into the region for these next few months prior to the first significant snow cover and our worst fear could materialize. If you identify with the beauty of our state as it is, please use care while enjoying the colorful fall season.
Bill Dawson,
Northfield
