To The Daily Sun,
As we celebrate the 4th of July, actually Independence Day, we have a lot to consider. Aside from the fireworks, what significance does it hold for us as a nation? Even when it was declared, did it mean to give liberty and justice for all? After the declaration, it was more about liberty than justice.
Our country was on shaky ground after the war that got our independence from England. The new states were not very united under the Articles of Confederation. To resolve the problems, they created more structure and learned how to collect taxes required to operate the new federal government.
The slavery issue wasn’t resolved at the beginning because those in the South refused to give up their plantation system of agriculture. They insisted on keeping their slave-labor force.
Things started to get tense as the territories to the west were asking to be granted statehood. A festering problem arose around how many would be slave states and how many would be free of slavery. Even before the Civil War began in earnest, there were some nasty skirmishes in Kansas over the slavery issue.
The Civil War didn’t completely solve the basic problem: attitude. When all those former plantation owners came back from the war things got very tense. Reconstruction was less than perfect. Slaves, now free from their masters, but not free from hunger and fear, were promised but largely not given what they needed to survive. Instead of being slaves they now worked for their former owners for less than a living wage. It is a concept we have in place still in many places. So, do we have liberty and justice for all?
Bill Dawson
Northfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.