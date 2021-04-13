To The Daily Sun,
Roads and bridges are not as big an attention getter as building a wall to keep out aliens. God knows we need an infrastructure upgrade that goes way beyond roads and bridges. And I feel we can take care of the immigration surge with some cooperation from the Republicans. What is needed is a comprehensive bill that defines and solves the issue surrounding citizenship and response to those seeking refuge. It’s unfortunate that many of those crossing the border are children. It goes without saying that the parents of those children are desperate. Asylum granting should be orderly; while refuge tends to be chaotic because of the emergency nature of the situation.
We are, as a nation, getting tired of eating hot dogs while those in the high income levels are dining on choice cuts. Some feel it is time they, the rich, quit handing us their table scraps. Some of our problems in that respect have been festering for years.
The two issues immigration and an equitable distribution of the gross national product, would seem to be, on the surface, to be unrelated, but not so. Many of those who come into the U.S. and our workforce will wind up in the low-wage jobs. Corporations and small businesses who employ them must be aware of the minimum requirements of their employees, no matter what the minimum wage is. In the pursuit of profit businesses should not short those who work for them. There is a need for those who harvest our food, provide cleaning services and other menial jobs to have a living wage!
Will something happen as we emerge from the pandemic that will let us solve the big dilemma? Will we take care of the core issues of our society while pushing aside those who would foment hate and violence? Let's all pray for a new reality as we cast aside our masks!
Bill Dawson
Northfield
