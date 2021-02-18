To The Daily Sun,
Now that Gov. Chris Sununu has proposed his budget, it is time to focus on the details. On the surface, it looks like he is saving us money, cutting tax rates and streamlining higher education. Maybe, but I doubt it.
Has he provided enough for the Health and Human Services as the department strives to meet the needs of those they serve, now and when we emerge from this pandemic? Wellness programs are necessary and require qualified personnel to make sure they properly serve the needs of clients. There are plenty of needs but the salaries being offered are a bit spare, which makes finding and hiring good candidates difficult.
A lot of lip service has been paid to the drug treatment and recovery programs, but are they being operated on a shoestring budget augmented by a combination of federal funds and an anemic amount from the state?
In this year of distance learning, has the state lost its focus on the children’s behavioral health needs? Are programs being under-used because children are at home more? Is there a need to be proactive in the current school programs in order to prevent childhood drug use and thoughts of suicide? School systems don’t operate in a vacuum. Funds must come from local taxation, but there is a continuing state obligation. Are the proposed rate cuts putting increased needs due to the pandemic on the so-called, “back burner?” It’s just my opinion, but dodging evident fund requirements just to present a “balanced” budget is short-sighted. Are the cuts being made winding up being augmented by increases at the local tax level? Is this budget designed to make the creator look good on paper? Streamlining notwithstanding, our Legislature better not swallow this budget whole. They, the legislators, are not elected by the governor. We the citizens are awaiting a better budget effort.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.