To The Daily Sun,

There is a bill currently moving through our state Legislature. It concerns our older adults and the support and services we need as we age. It is called Senate Bill 36 (SB-36). The intent of the bill is to expedite access to home and community-based services. It would allow access without waiting for application completion. It would empower more elderly to avoid nursing home admission and promote living independently when appropriate.

