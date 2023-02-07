There is a bill currently moving through our state Legislature. It concerns our older adults and the support and services we need as we age. It is called Senate Bill 36 (SB-36). The intent of the bill is to expedite access to home and community-based services. It would allow access without waiting for application completion. It would empower more elderly to avoid nursing home admission and promote living independently when appropriate.
As the process of living independently requires an available workforce, this bill attempts to spell out the necessary procedures to make that happen. Currently, the coordination of benefits has a few gaps, and failure to provide timely services has occurred. One of the agencies that connect clients with services and support is ServiceLink. Strengthening the agency with appropriate staffing across the state is an immediate need in order to assist our older adults in New Hampshire.
Also, to provide oversight, the bill would authorize the position of “director of long-term care and home and community-based services." It is a long job title with a simple objective: To improve the well-being of older adults.
Ensuring that older adults living in their own homes get the needed care that is cost-effective for New Hampshire. Investing now is the most efficient way to provide what is needed. It is time to get behind the passage of Senate Bill 36.
