Bill Dawson

To The Daily Sun,
I recently discovered a book that got me worrying about our current threat to just about everyone. Jared Diamond in his book, “Upheaval,” points out some “turning points.” For those who might develop a desire for more of his writings, he also penned “Guns, Germs and Steel,” and “Collapse.”
I think “Upheaval” sets forth some background for our current situation with the virus. There is some evidence presented that the virus “crisis” may be a world-wide reality check. For the past few years, national and international politics have been focused on differences, no commonalities. Conflict is inevitable, especially when understanding is not even one of the options as we consider cultural differences. Democracy in our own republic was supposed to be the best way to live together in peace.
During my lifetime, I have witnessed some upheavals. I was born during the “Great Depression,” of the 1930s. Just when I got used to the rural poverty in the “Dust Bowl,” along came another colossal upheaval; World War II. What a waste of humanity and resources that was. By the time I was 10, both of those crises were in the history books. But they were fresh in our minds as examples of how bad it can get if we apply the herd mentality to international misunderstanding and let avarice control the day.
I remember the late 40s as somewhat worry-free teenage years: high school, first car, girlfriends and learning how to be like an adult. Those were our shared focus as adulthood approached. Alas, it was only a dream. The “Cold War” began. Korea was the first test of the United Nations. The USSR and China had other plans. Conflict was uppermost in their futures. Fear and thought control became the tools of their dictatorial mode of governing.
As a young adult in the 50s, I became a trainee in the art of war, but not a direct participant. I volunteered as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard. A lot of my time floating around the North Atlantic. I was what we called seeing the world through a porthole!
As my military obligation drew to a close, college and marriage became my new reality. By1960 I was halfway through college and all the way into marriage. I had a nuclear family and a world was armed with nuclear weapons. The era of “MAD” was a reality. The acronym stands for Mutually Assured Destruction. That, I think, was one of the “turning points.” Fear and mistrust followed thereafter.
Fast forward to this current crisis. It would seem that the political differences are being put aside for the common good. Although there appears to be some wariness on the part of the principals in this effort to control the contagion and its continued spread, all are close to being on the same page. Let’s all hope that we will continue to have an outbreak of cooperation when we emerge from this latest “turning point.”
Bill Dawson
Northfield
