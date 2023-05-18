Chris Johnson’s letter to the editor of the Daily Sun alleges a conflict of interest by NHEC Director Leo Dwyer because “he was able to get broadband service installed to his community as one of the very first projects” and thus Dwyer will not serve “all 118 NHEC communities” if reelected as an NHEC director.
Mr. Johnson’s information and his implications are dead wrong. Wiring Sandwich with internet was a proposal by NHEC management, not Dwyer. Moreover, the selection of Sandwich was based on objective factors that got unanimous support from the board of directors. Those factors were that it was the NHEC town with the greatest number of residents unserved by broadband internet; that NHEC had already been awarded $1.1 million to provide service to Sandwich, the greatest amount of any of NHEC's 70 bids in a Federal Communication Commission grant auction; and the Town of Sandwich had been active in applying for $3.3 million of additional broadband grant funds (most of which were subsequently awarded).
Johnson’s implication that Dwyer would not serve all NHEC towns with equal vigor is even more egregious. After Sandwich had been selected to go forward, Leo worked with me, night and day, seven days a week, in the summer of 2022 producing an extensive grant application. That application resulted in winning a $50 million federal grant to serve 73 NHEC towns with high-speed, fiber internet. That was above and beyond the call of Dwyer’s duty as a director and typical of his commitment to NHEC members that Dwyer has demonstrated throughout his tenure as an NHEC director. If selfless devotion to members and achievement on their behalf are important criteria for selecting NHEC directors, then members should select Leo Dwyer.
