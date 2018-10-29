To The Daily Sun,
There are a few areas of concern when it comes to Bill Bolton.
First, HB-1264 requires a New Hampshire citizen to establish residency in order to vote. This law protects the vote of citizens who have established residency. Bill Bolton has stated publicly that he would introduce a bill as a state senator to repeal HB-1264. Thus, suppressing the vote of local voters, while exploiting the vote of college students who pay out of state tuition and vote largely for Democrats.
Second, Bill Bolton is chairman of the Plymouth Selectboard. The very same board that is responsible for a 17 percent increase from one cycle to the next in our property taxes. A property tax rate that is literally forcing folks from their homes.
Third, Bill Bolton is against school choice, to include local charter schools like the one we have in Plymouth. Bill Bolton, as state senator, will be a puppet for public sector as well as teachers unions. Both of which have proven here in New Hampshire and across the country that they don’t often have the best interest of the tax payer or student in mind.
Forth, Mr. Bolton, having not said much about the 2nd Amendment; will unquestionably be a reliable vote for the Democratic Party’s out-of-state, Michael Bloomberg funded assault on our God-given right to self protection. Democrats have stated publicly they want to repeal “constitutional carry.”
Fifth, Mr. Bolton has said he would support repealing the “business tax cuts” put in place over the last couple years. New Hampshire’s economy is made up of 130,939 small businesses, which employ 286,708 people (sba.gov).
Don’t be fooled by the Democratic Party’s rhetoric. They will, with the support of Mr. Bolton, as some have stated publicly, seek to raise all Americans taxes.
For all the reasons listed above, I encourage all New Hampshire District 2 voters to vote for Bob Giuda for state senate. A veteran who has served his nation honorably.
Patrick Wetmore
Plymouth
