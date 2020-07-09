To The Daily Sun,
Rural “broadbandification” has become a term to describe the final buildout of broadband internet to those “last mile” New Hampshire homes and businesses. These customers were on the short end of the stick when towns individually contracted with companies that left hundreds of residences in the dark. This was an unfortunate result of the state not being the singular entity to contract with companies to roll out broadband to every household in the state, regardless of distance between residences.
Fortunately, the state is now making up for lost time by using $50 million of federal CARES funds to find solutions for earlier mistakes. The plan, “Connecting NH — Emergency Broadband Expansion Program,” will provide high-speed internet to N.H. properties that currently have none. As a candidate for N.H. Senate District 2 and active member of the community, I’ve been advocating for statewide broadband for decades and have made it a crucial plank of my platform. I’m encouraged that we may soon have a solution for hundreds of citizens to access telehealth services, remote education opportunities, public safety services, and improved quality of life.
Bill Bolton
Plymouth
