To The Daily Sun,
After waiting two months, watching president Biden's first press conference, it begs the question: is he truly that incompetent or is it a cognitive disorder?
Maybe Kamala Harris could have "cackled" her way through an address to the nation with more confidence. I doubt that she will do any better, following her inevitable installation as the next president due to Biden's lack of mental acuity. I find it difficult to remain optimistic regarding this nation's future, given the current circumstances. Dismantling (through executive order) dozens of president Trump's policies haphazardly has been a complete and utter disaster. The debacle on our southern border is more than frightening. I believe it to be the most dangerous threat to our great country. Both human and drug trafficking occurring during the midst of a pandemic is a "worst case scenario" if there ever was one.
Now it is being proposed that mail-in voting, voting at 16 years old and the most ludicrous idea of not requiring voter IDs because it is presumably racist. Oh, please, give me a break ! It begs the question... having had a black president for two terms with numerous people of color in high ranking political positions...how truly racist is this nation? If "honesty is the best policy," perhaps the current administration should try it. I will look forward to a few liberal responses, as a little humor would do me some good right now.
Bill Akerley
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.