To The Daily Sun,
The last sentence in Alan Moon's letter of June 6 states, "Nothing but a big mouth bully in desperate need of an attitude adjustment." Thank you Mr. Moon for your accurate description of Donald Trump.
Peggy Polo
Center Harbor
