To The Daily Sun,
Dear Paul O'Connell of Belmont:
Talk about fake news! Let's clarify some important terms. Full lake level for Lake Winnipesaukee (Winni) is 504.32 feet above sea level. Fact accepted by DES. High water levels is a very subjective term depending on how long one has lived/worked in NH. Look at the website: www.des.nh.gov/organization/divisions/water/dam/winni_levels. (Go to month of August for 2018 graph data.) Not one day in August of 2018 has Winni been ABOVE full lake. August first the lake level was 503.52 feet above sea level.
With a little arithmetic, that is 9.6 inches BELOW full lake. August 23 level was 503.76, still nearly 6 3/4" BELOW full lake. One can say that Winni did NOT reach full until Nov. 4. The highest Winni got in November was on the 15th and 17th, at 504.71. That is less than 3 1/2 " above full lake.
So Mr O'Connell, look at the chart for yourself. That is the valid information to use. Do not put the blame on Winni or DES. While Winni may be above "normal" it is not above "full." Be thankful N.H. did not get the rain that Puerto Rico and Florida got.
Property damage? Winni holds back "flood" waters from the Merrimack. Remember the Merrimack also gets water from the Pemi, which also has dam control. Some people keep their property well maintained that is BELOW full lake.
Do they really own that property? Or did they move the pin? I do not know who, what or where lake levels for Opechee, Winnisquamor Silver lakes are kept. Is there someone who does?
I am also surprised The Daily Sun allowed itself to be the "bully pulpit" for such FAKE NEWS.
Stuart Clinton
Moultonborough
Just a few weeks ago was the annual 'draw down' of lake Winnisquam, until the Winnipesaukee river was just a trickle, until Winnisquam was more than a foot low. Then it rained every day for 2 weeks and filled the lakes up again. Right now the Lochmere dam is open full to reduce lake levels again before freeze up and the river in Tilton is a raging torrent where every drop of excess water from all the lakes to the north must pass. Silver lake floods every year, sometimes more than once, since forever! There is nothing new about it.
Interesting, thank you I did know that.
