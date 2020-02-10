To The Daily Sun,
Did the Trump impeachment trial kill Vice President Biden’s presidential campaign?
I watched the Iowa primary results and the media favorite, Joe Biden, came in fourth against all expectations. How could that happen when CNN, NBC, ABC, etc. have been pushing his candidacy? The answer is obvious but no one on the left can see it due to political bias.
The impeachment trial was based on President Trump’s “alleged” campaign interference in the upcoming 2020 election. Two hundred twenty-nine Democrats and one independent voted for impeachment and 197 Republicans and two Democrats voted against it in the House of Representatives. The impeachment passed and it moved on to the Senate for trial.
The Democrats in Congress controlled the investigation witnesses so the President’s defense team was not allowed to rebut the charges against him. Republicans controlled the Senate so both sides were allowed equal time. It was here that VP Biden was thrust front and center.
The question of whether President Trump committed an impeachable offense by suggesting that former VP Biden “may have” committed a crime became the center of attention. All the Democratic senators unanimously “believed” VP Biden had not and to suggest it was grounds for impeachment. The Democrats also “claimed” that VP Biden’s actions were investigated and it was determined that he did nothing illegal. That fell apart when the defense asked what U.S. government agency did that investigation. Congressmen Schiff, Nadler, and the rest of the team stared back silently.
I believe that was the moment that many lifelong Democrats asked themselves if it was possible that Joe’s son, Hunter Biden, was paid millions of dollars for access to his dad’s political influence. VP Biden’s bragging about withholding $1 billion dollars in aid to the Ukraine if they didn’t fire a specific prosecutor was on video. That prosecutor was fired!
Voters are not stupid. They were watching President Trump being impeached for a quid quo pro that didn’t happen and the Democratic front runner for 2020 is on video bragging about a quid quo pro that did happen. What doesn’t the media get?
Joe’s political career is over and there is nothing they can do to save it. More than 50% of registered voters “believe” VP Biden’s actions were corrupt at worst and unethical at best.
I’ll close this letter with an opinion. The left-leaning media sees themselves as king “makers” and “breakers”. They routinely exaggerate minor offenses like the one above against political figures they want to “break” and under-report or ignore more serious offenses against politicians they want to “make”. Despite VP Biden’s “alleged” bribery in the Ukraine and lackluster performance in debates, they present him as their best hope to beat Trump in 2020. It’s a hard sell, so they focus on ignoring or underplaying any (and all) accomplishments by President Trump. It’s falling apart because he’s keeping his promise and Making America Great Again!
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
