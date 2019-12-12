To The Daily Sun,
After reading the letter to the editor on Wednesday, Dec. 11, I was saddened to think that an American can be so misled. Joe Biden is so incompetent that he stumbles for words while public speaking and has on several occasions. He also just recently attacked a man for asking a question by calling him fat and suggesting he do pushups. Is this a person who should run the country?
The Dems are poor losers. The only way they feel that they can win is to impeach. Our president Trump has accomplished a tremendous amount of benefits to our military, our women, foreign affairs, our minorities, not to mention finance. Read the facts on all that he has accomplished since in office. He has risen above all the false news, insults to his family — including a recent attack on his young son.
Realizing that justice will prevail and our President will be re-elected as he should be, I can overlook the hateful, uninformed attacks coming from the left. It was suggested that Joe Biden walk into the Oval Office because he would know which light switch to hit, but who is to say he would know if he is in the Oval Office?
Marie Kelly
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.