To The Daily Sun,
I support Joe Biden for President. I have met him, and I trust him. I urge you to join me in voting for him on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Joe Biden has been a dedicated public servant for years. During that time, Joe has fought for working class people throughout that time, standing up to the big corporations that are putting profit ahead of workers. Joe Biden supports increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, and fighting to make sure that working families have affordable health care and revitalizing communities by investing in infrastructure, including clean and renewable energy projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Joe Biden believes that we have an obligation to take care of the nation’s veterans and their families who have made so many sacrifices for all of us. As the father of a son who deployed to Iraq, Joe Biden knows firsthand that taking care of those who serve has to be a number one priority. Joe has fought for our service members and our veterans throughout his years of public service. We need a president who stands up for veterans, not undercut them.
Joe Biden is the one candidate who has the leadership skills, international respect and ability to lead this country beginning on day one.
Please vote for Joe Biden for President on Feb. 11.
Deborah R. Reynolds
State Senator, Senate District 2
Plymouth
