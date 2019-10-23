To The Daily Sun,
I was recently asked: Would you refer to a MALE presidential candidate as "shrill, unattractive, old" ... Trump?
THE POINT IS NOT MALE OR FEMALE. The question is simple: Who are the best candidates to defeat the Trump machine?
Political science reveals to us that many voters seek a "comfort level" with candidates; they vote for someone they like, or simply would be happy to have as a friend. For many voters, much more important than abstract policy position papers ...
In a recent interview on national public radio, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee boasted about the fine quality of the Democratic presidential candidate field. He's right: a group of bright, young, energetic, yes attractive, candidates hosting a variety of very interesting and creative policy programs and ideas.
Very few can best the Trump machine where it matters.
Most states reliably are locked as either "red or blue." Electoral analysis indicates that the next presidential election will be won and lost in the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. Which Democratic candidates can make the most friends there, where every vote will count?
BIDEN AND HARRIS — NOW THERE'S THE TICKET!
Michael Harris
Loudon
