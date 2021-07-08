To The Daily Sun,
As anyone may notice, Laconia (and the Lakes Region in general) has become much of a different landscape than it was five years ago. There has been an influx of upper class people and businesses coming into our small town and making it their own. There are new businesses, and some new housing and land developments for more affluent individuals. This may seem like a great thing for the community, but as someone who grew up here, I heartily disagree with how it is currently taking place.
The thing that brings this point across is how they are building $849,900 condos across the street from a well known food pantry. There are so many people here who struggle to even put food on the table and have a place to live, yet they are building luxury condos on top of what used to be a hotel and a beloved small bookstore. It’s almost a slap in the face to those that have lived here and have families here to be stared down upon while thrift shopping or attending that food pantry. It’s a rather obvious, almost fictional sounding anecdote, but in this case it is literal.
Why does this matter so much? Well it pushes the people who live here and built the Lakes Region into what it is, out of the Lakes Region. This leaves behind only the people who can afford to live here and even then those people might not stay for various reasons. Those are people like me, a 20 year-old college student who spends my time in Laconia sparingly because (frankly) there isn’t anything here for the non-privileged to do even when you can afford to be here. By pushing all of the lower-than-upper-class people out, you remove all of the fun and diversity from our community. Plus, as someone who is a little bit more alternative in fashion and lifestyle, I do not feel welcomed here even though this is where I grew up and sprouted my roots from.
Now, where does that leave Laconia 10 years from now? Well, the only people here will probably be those that can afford to live here with the rising rent costs, and older people who stayed because this is all they really know. It’ll become one of those random destination towns with empty elementary schools and no real culture or community. That is the saddest part.
Bianca Aloisi-Hebert
Laconia
