To The Daily Sun,
Attention residents along Rte. 106: It sounds like the state Department of Transportation (DOT) is considering forcing you to pay for the poor driving habits of some people traveling our scenic highways (by installing "rumble strips"). Or, is it that state and local law enforcement are inept to enforcing the law? It really does not matter who's at fault because you, the people who live on or near Rte. 106 will pay the price with sleepless nights and loss of resale property values.
This is what happened on Rte. 28 in Alton when the state DOT unconstitutionally did this three years ago. Sadly, the only fatality after the installation was caused by the rumble strips, not to mention the near drops some motorcycle riders have experienced. We have been fighting this monarchy called New Hampshire DOT every day to take them out. So, if you like sleeping through the night with a cool summer breeze coming through your open window prepare now to take a stand against DOT ruining your life, liberty and your pursuit of happiness.
I'm happy to share info on how DOT will try to deceive you at the so-called public hearings.
State Rep. Raymond J Howard, Jr
Alton
