To The Daily Sun,
Republicans are praying for the health of the new president because the alternative of the first woman president and VP Pelosi would throw this country into a third world country so fast. But, wait. That would bring us into equality with the rest of the third-world countries, right? Now the new president has thrown open the borders so anyone who wants to can just walk right in and welfare and social security and any other freebie is out there. This is the way for Democrats to get voters to vote for them. Now we come to food imports and exports. Listen carefully. We export our healthy beef to China and we import their beef – if that's what it really is – into America, but you can buy safe meat directly from the farms here, from grass-fed and clean water. Of course getting on the farmers' lists is not too easy but stick to it and stay healthy. Its not easy buying American but it is possible. If you value your family lives READ THE LABELS on food you are buying. If the code on the product starts at 600, 601 or 602, put it back on the shelf. Better to be safe than sorry. Wear those face masks to protect you and your loved ones. If your 2-year-old doesn't want to wear one leave him/her home. That child should be taught from day one to do as they are told. Now that everyone has learned to bake their own bread it is time to learn canning. Seems like we are going back in time but being safe takes practice. I don't like knowing that all these precautions may linger for a while longer than we like because some won't wear masks to protect themselves, so it slows the recovery process. But things will get better. Have a little faith and stay safe.
Bev Buker
Gilford
