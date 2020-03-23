To The Daily Sun,
After years of giving bags to my friends to take when they go grocery shopping, the governor has said do not use your reusable bags as they could spread the coronavirus. Go figure. We are trying to get away from plastic but you just can't win. As for toilet paper, paper towels and napkins, smarten up people and DO NOT FLUSH THEM FOWN THE HOPPER; the sewer system can't break them down and if you think we have problems now, wait till your toilet backs up on you. A plastic bag and a waste bucket next to your toilet will suffice for that problem.
My friends that I take to the food pantry are telling me they are afraid to go get the food they so desperately need, not because of the coronavirus but because people who never have gone to the pantry are going to push and shove them out of the way demanding to get in there and take all they can away from the regulars who need the help. To the volunteers at St Vincent's, we pray for your safety and continued good health. As for the other pantry at the Vineyard church you are told to take ONE bag of vegetables but continuously a certain man takes a bag for each of his fingers and to hell with anyone else needing any.
In the meantime I pray for those who catch the virus — that they recover and those of you who want to be a socialistic country get ready to become another third-world country. This is just a sample of what life will be like if you want socialism. Be careful what you wish for the grass is not always as bright on the other side of the fence.
Bev Buker
Gilford
