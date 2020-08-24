To The Daily Sun,
The human race that God put on earth, whether rich poor black or white, seems to be an all-for-me society. Sometimes that is a hard pill to swallow but looking back on one's life you will find that place where you came first no matter who you hurt.
Yesterday, I came face to face with that reality. I was keeping company with my best friend and companion but when I went to see him I found the courage to let him go. "Buster" was loved by so many senior citizens I used to laugh about his being Don Jaun. In his last life, because he had a girlfriend in every driveway, I was selfishly keeping him alive because I loved him so much but then because I loved him I had to let him go.
Too all of you that have had to let go of your four-legged child you will see them again when you get the call to cross the Rainbow Bridge. "Buster" was 14 years old and had a love for the women that can never be surpassed. Gone but not forgotten.
Bev Buker
Gilford
