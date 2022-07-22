To The Daily Sun,
I’m banging my head against the wall with frustration. And it hurts.
I attended cyanobacteria meetings recently and was disturbed to learn about the toxicities of cyanobacteria increasingly prevalent in our lakes. I learned about how phosphates and sediment runoff feed cyanobacteria, enabling it to proliferate and endanger water recreationists. Our ability to continue to use the lake for recreation is at risk and addressing this problem lies in the hands of every single one of us. As stewards we must all take action now so that we can ensure its sustainable use for future generations.
There were an unprecedented number of Department of Environmental Services water alerts in New Hampshire this June. That is scary. The continued frenzy of shoreline development and building encroachment on wetlands and watersheds exacerbates cyanobacteria growth. Without stricter local land use enforcement and zoning ordinance adherence by each town and enforcement of code and zoning ordinances, cyanobacteria problems will only get worse. Municipalities, contractors, barge operators and builders need to become better stewards of the shoreline... not tomorrow but today.
Homeowners need to step up, too. Upgrade your old septic systems; remediate shorelines which have been disrupted due to human impact; plant native species along the shoreline to buffer rain runoff into the lake; leave ground cover to filter runoff; keep the trees in place; divert rain with swales to slow its passage. Fertilizer and Miracle-Gro has no place in close proximity to lakes and wetlands. Let mother nature take its course.
Without shared responsibility, the Lakes Region will suffer. A future pathway with sustained economic development here shouldn’t sacrifice the environment and water quality. After all, the environment and our water quality are the very reasons people are attracted to the Lakes Region in the first place.
Bette Higley
Meredith
