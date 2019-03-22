To The Daily Sun,
A Note on Beto O'Rourke: a quote in The Daily Sun on March 22 from Beto states that he believes immigration policies put "unimaginable cruelty and torture on our fellow human beings," and he called out policies that separated parents from children.
But on his website he states that he stands with Shaheen and other Democrats on late-term abortions. Why is he pro-choice — pro killing babies? An abortion kills a baby, and thereby separates the child from its mother in a more horrible and cruel, devastating and repulsive way than the immigration policy does. In a pro-choice land, choose life.
Life is precious.
Harry Mitchell
Laconia
