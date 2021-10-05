To The Daily Sun,
On Labor Day, Sept. 6, my husband went into sudden cardiac arrest at our home. I called 911 and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation as I waited for first responders to arrive. I remember as I did chest compressions, the calm, serious voice of the 911 operator kept me focused and encouraged me in the very difficult task. I will be forever grateful to her.
When I first heard the sirens in the distance I knew that our rescue was on the way and each time I hear sirens now, it takes me back to that day — the fear and then the relief in knowing help was coming.
Lieutenant Brian Keyes and a team of Laconia first responders (we don’t know your names, but thank you all!) including two police officers piled into our living room, took over CPR and began the work of bringing my husband back. They each had their role and performed it, well orchestrated and highly skilled. I watched them literally save my husband’s life, then Police Sergeant Robert Sedgley so kindly drove my hysterical self to Concord Hospital-Laconia as the ambulance carried my husband there.
How often do we actually think about all that our first responders do on a daily basis? How often do we give them much thought at all until we find ourselves in an emergency situation and we suddenly realize what a gift they are to our community and to us personally? I know that on Labor Day this fire department was extremely busy and had multiple ambulances running. The crew who arrived at our home that day even consisted of personnel who weren’t scheduled to work that day but because they did, we benefitted in the biggest way possible — a life saved.
Our fire and police need to always be well staffed, well paid and have the equipment they need to do their jobs with excellence. They should never have to fight for what they need. So, city of Laconia, please make sure you take care of our men and women who choose to serve our community as first responders. And as citizens of Laconia, find a way to say thank you to them even if you have never had to have them come to rescue you.
Perhaps the title “hero” is given out generously these days, but our first responders deserve it. The box of baked goods I delivered to them doesn’t even begin to cover the debt my husband and I owe them!
Beth Bissonnette
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.