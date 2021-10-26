To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to endorse Andrew Hosmer for mayor of Laconia. Andrew is thoughtful and open minded, two qualities we need in a mayor. Andrew works well with others, which is important when dealing with the challenges Laconia faces.
Andrew is a strong supporter of education and economic development, both of which are critical for the success of Laconia.
Please join me in voting for Andrew on Nov. 2.
Beth Arsenault
Laconia
